Belgian Air Force says grounded F-35 jet not inoperable

Belgian Air Force said Tuesday that one of the country's first F-35 fighter jets, which did not arrive with the other three aircraft on Monday, was grounded for "unscheduled maintenance" but remains operational.

Authorities told Anadolu that one of the aircraft -- identified as "FL-011" -- was not sent to the welcoming event "because in peacetime, security and safety are paramount," contrary to what some local news outlets claimed about the fourth jet.

"We demonstrated the capacity to keep the right focus even during such a high-visibility event," authorities said, emphasizing that the jet was not inoperable.

Earlier Monday, three F-35 fighter jets landed at Florennes Air Base after taking off from the US state of Texas last week, with a stopover in Portugal's island territory of Azores. Belgium's King Philippe, the head of defense, and several federal ministers attended the welcoming ceremony.

The F-35s will gradually replace Belgium's aging F-16 fleet, which has been in service for more than 40 years.