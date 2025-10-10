Southeastern Spain on red alert amid heavy rainfall

Southeastern Spain on Friday was placed on red alert amid warnings of heavy rain and potential flooding.

Spain's weather agency AEMET issued red alerts for the southern coasts of Alicante and Murcia due to rain brought by Storm Alice, which had already caused flooding in Alicante on Thursday, the Spanish daily El Pais reported.

Classes were suspended in several towns, while road closures, commuter train delays, and dozens of weather-related minor incidents were reported.

Orange warnings were also issued for coastal and inland areas of Valencia province and the Vega del Segura region in Murcia, due to torrential rains and accumulated rainfall exceeding 100 liters per square meter (about 4 inches).

Storm Alice has already brought nearly 100 liters of rain per square meter in 12 hours to parts of La Safor (Valencia) and Marina Alta (Alicante), with some areas receiving 40 liters (1.6 inches) in just 30 minutes.