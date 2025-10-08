France’s outgoing premier praises parties’ responsibility in talks

France's outgoing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Wednesday that political parties have shown a "sense of responsibility" and a "shared will" to ensure that the country adopts a budget before the end of the year, amid efforts to avoid further political instability following the government's resignation.

Speaking at Matignon, Lecornu said he had held extensive talks with the heads of both chambers of parliament and representatives of major political groups, including Les Republicains, MoDem, Horizons, Renaissance, and others.

"All the consultations I have held reveal a shared will to ensure that France adopts a budget before December 31 of this year," he said, adding that this convergence "moves us away from the prospect of dissolution."

Lecornu emphasized that the new budget must include parameters that allow France to move forward while protecting jobs and economic stability.

"The political situation could have economic and social consequences, including on employment. This is a crucial and protective factor on which we must also agree," he said.

He reaffirmed that reducing the public deficit remains a priority, noting that all political parties agree on keeping the deficit below 5% to maintain France's financial credibility abroad.

"The deficit target must be kept between 4.7% and 5%," he noted.

Lecornu also referred to pending legislation on New Caledonia, which he said cannot move forward due to the current political impasse, and to the international context, citing the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as concerns about France's image abroad.

He said he would meet with representatives of the republican left later in the day to discuss potential concessions that could help secure a governing majority and bring "stability" to the country.

"From this moment of difficulty and crisis also arises a moment of responsibility," he said, adding that he would present the outcome of these discussions to President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace on Wednesday evening.