Merz: Germany should boycott Eurovision if Israel is excluded

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Sunday that Germany should pull out of next year's Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna if Israel were to be excluded.



Asked in an interview programme on public broadcaster ARD whether Germany should voluntarily forgo participation in that case, the conservative politician replied: "I would support that. I think it's a scandal that this is even being discussed. Israel belongs there."



The musical extravaganza sees countries from Europe, but also beyond, each submit a song to compete for the title, with performances judged by national juries and public voting.



Pressure on the song contest's organizers has been growing for weeks, with several broadcasters, including from Spain, Ireland and the Netherlands, threatening to withdraw if Israel is not barred from taking part, citing the country's military action in the Gaza Strip.



National broadcasters play a central role in Eurovision, as they are the official representatives of their countries within the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), responsible for selecting their entries, coordinating the live broadcasts and overseeing voting procedures.



The EBU said late last month that it will hold an online meeting of all member broadcasters in November to vote on participation in the 2026 contest.



The next Eurovision is scheduled to take place in Vienna in May 2026.



Large public protests against Israel's Eurovision participation occurred this year and last.



