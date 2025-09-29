RUSSIAN PROVOCATIONS CHALLENGE EUROPEAN DEFENSE, EUS TOP DEFENSE OFFICIAL WARNS

Russian "provocations" are increasingly testing European defense capabilities, and there is a "need to react in a very clear way," EU Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius said on Monday.

During a panel session at the Warsaw Defense Forum with Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Kubilius said recent incidents underscore the urgent need to strengthen air defense systems and cooperate closely with Ukraine.

"It's very clear that Russian provocations or testing of European defense capabilities are increasing, and that is what we need to react in a very clear way," he said.

He stressed that Europe must develop a "Drone Wall" to counter Moscow's actions, drawing on Ukraine's battlefield experience.

"Till now we are talking how we need to help Ukraine, and we need to increase our assistance to Ukraine, but now we need also to ask Ukraine to help us," he added and warned that provocations will likely intensify.

"I can predict that they will be even increasing," the EU official said, adding that is why there is a need to increase "our defense readiness."

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur described the recent 12-minute incursion by suspected Russian fighter jets into his country's airspace as "unprecedented."

"Russian fighters and the pilots didn't react to the NATO fighter jets. They didn't react and replied to the AIRCOM, which contacted them. Nobody can say that they didn't know where they are. They knew perfectly where they are. They knew perfectly that they are in NATO's airspace, and they didn't do anything to leave, let's say, voluntarily, from there," he said.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also condemned Russia's "irresponsible provocations" at a time of heightened tensions.

"These acts have shown us once more, Russia is becoming more and more of a threat to NATO. It is testing NATO allies with growing frequency and intensity. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin deliberately attempts to undermine European security and the territorial integrity of European nations. He seeks to provoke NATO member states," he said.

He underlined that NATO will remain "steadfast and determined" while strengthening air defense along the eastern flank.

Earlier this month, EU states, including Poland, Romania, Latvia, Estonia, Norway, and Denmark, reported airspace violations or disruptions by drones. Russia has denied its involvement.