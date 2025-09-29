News Europe Delays continue at Berlin airport, 10 days on from cyberattack

Passengers are seen in front of the check-in counters in Terminal 1 at Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Sch'nefeld, Germany after a widespread cyberattack on European airports, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (AP Photo)

Delays and long queues are expected once again at Berlin's airport on Monday, more than one week after a cyberattack caused major disruption.



A spokesman for Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BER) said four departures and four incoming flights were cancelled early on Monday, with a total of 86,000 passengers expected to travel throughout the day.



"Check-in continues to be manual for some airlines, but several airlines now also have their own equipment such as computers, tablets or boarding pass printers on site," said the spokesman.



BER was one of several European airports affected when a cyberattack hit service provider Collins Aerospace on September 19.



The attack paralyzed electronic systems used for passenger and luggage handling at BER, as well as Brussels Airport and London Heathrow.



Collins Aerospace has been working to restore its systems, but delays continue 10 days on from the attack.



A transitional system for baggage sorting has been in place at BER for several days.



According to the airport, passengers can use self-service stations to check in at the airport. Baggage can also be checked in at the machines.























