Dublin Airport evacuates Terminal 2 as 'precautionary measure'

Passengers were evacuated from Dublin Airport's Terminal 2 on Saturday as a "precautionary measure," the airport authority said.

In a statement, the airport underlined that "the safety and security of our passengers and staff is our absolute priority," but no details were provided on the reason for the evacuation.

There was no indication the incident is linked to the ongoing cyberattack that has disrupted operations at several major European airports, including Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin.

"We advise passengers to check with their airline for the latest updates," the statement said, adding that flights could be "temporarily impacted" and further information would be released "as soon as it is available."

Earlier on Saturday, Collins Aerospace confirmed that it had detected a "cyber-related disruption" targeting its MUSE airport software.

The platform is widely used across Europe for electronic passenger check-in and baggage handling.





