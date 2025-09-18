Minister: Polish missile hit house during drone incursion

A missile fired by a Polish fighter jet may have accidentally struck a house in eastern Poland last week during an operation to intercept suspected Russian drones, a government minister said Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the village of Wyryki-Wola on the night of Sept. 9-10, when 21 suspected Russian drones entered Polish airspace, according to Polish authorities.

"Everything indicates that it was a missile fired by our plane, defending Poland, defending the fatherland, defending our citizens," Tomasz Siemoniak, the minister responsible for Poland's Special Services, told TVN24, as cited by TVP World.

Initial statements suggested the house was likely hit by a Russian drone. However, Polish daily Rzeczpospolita reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that a missile from a Polish F-16 fighter jet with a malfunctioning guidance system was responsible.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Wednesday held Russia fully accountable for the damage to a house in eastern Poland, saying Moscow provoked the situation by launching drones into Polish territory.

Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed it was carrying out strikes against Ukraine at the time but denied any intent to hit targets in Poland.

Polish officials rejected this claim, stressing that the incursions were deliberate attempts to test the response capabilities of Poland and NATO.



