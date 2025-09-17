France condemns expanded Israeli offensive in Gaza City

France on Tuesday strongly condemned Israel's extension and intensification of its offensive in central Gaza City, warning that more than 600,000 civilians remain in the area.

In a statement, the French Foreign Ministry said the operation has forced the displacement of over 300,000 people and urged Israel to halt what it called a "destructive campaign" that "no longer has any military logic."

"France calls on Israel to put an end to this destructive campaign, which no longer has any military logic, and to resume negotiations as quickly as possible with a view to a ceasefire and the release of all hostages," the ministry said.

The ministry underlined that the extension of the offensive is unfolding in an "extremely serious humanitarian and health context," marked by famine and the lack of access to basic necessities and emergency care.

France reiterated its call for Israel to "immediately lift all restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza to allow for its immediate, massive, and unhindered delivery."

The expanded assault on Gaza City comes as nearly a million Palestinians remain trapped in the city under relentless bombardment.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed almost 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza. The assault has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and triggered widespread starvation and disease.