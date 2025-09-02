Ireland says open to peacekeeping role in Ukraine

Ireland is open to taking part in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky.

The Irish leader made the comments during a phone call with Zelenskyy on Monday, during which the two leaders discussed efforts to secure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Martin assured the Ukrainian president of Ireland's support, saying: "I assured President Zelenskky that Ireland stands ready to support this work, including through the provision of non-lethal military assistance and our openness to taking part in any appropriately mandated peacekeeping mission in line with the UN Charter."

He added that Ireland would continue to work with partners "to support Ukraine's path towards EU membership."

The leaders also discussed the need to maintain pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, including through further EU sanctions.

Martin expressed his condolences over recent Russian strikes on Kyiv, which Kyiv said killed civilians, including children.

"I expressed my view that recent attacks by Russia are a clear demonstration that President Putin is not interested in peace, despite the efforts of the international community to advance negotiations," he said.

"The deliberate targeting of civilians, as we have seen in Kyiv, is a war crime and I extended my deep condolences to President Zelenskyy for the devastating loss of life, especially of children," he added.

US President Donald Trump has led efforts to end the war in Ukraine since starting his second term in January. Following his meeting with Putin in Alaska last month, Trump called for a permanent peace deal rather than a ceasefire. Sticking points for a potential agreement are said to be security guarantees for Ukraine and land swaps.





