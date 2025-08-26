Ukraine, US, EU allies discuss security; Kyiv open to trilateral meeting

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held a call Tuesday with US Secretary of State Mark Rubio and top European diplomats to discuss security guarantees for Kyiv.

Sybiha confirmed Ukraine's readiness for a trilateral peace meeting at the leadership level with the US and Moscow.

"I participated in an important telephone conversation dedicated to the path to peace and security guarantees for Ukraine, organized by US Secretary of State Mark Rubio together with our European allies," said Sybiha, according to Ukraine's Foreign Ministry.

The talks included Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadeful, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Sybiha expressed gratitude to Rubio "for his efforts" and to US President Donald Trump "for his peacemaking leadership," stressing that the discussion was built on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent visit to Washington and the work of national security advisors.

He reiterated that Ukraine's demand for security guarantees must be "specific, legally binding, and effective," encompassing military, diplomatic and legal levels.

"We all share the belief that the Ukrainian army is a fundamental element of any such guarantees, so its maximum strengthening is our top priority," he noted.

Sybiha underlined Kyiv's readiness to engage in further talks. "Ukraine is ready to take the next steps towards peace. We are ready for meetings at the leadership level in any format and geographical location. We are ready to end the killings and give diplomacy a chance."

Warning Moscow, he said: "If Russia continues to reject meaningful, constructive steps toward peace, it will face consequences: significantly increased sanctions and the strengthening of Ukraine's capabilities."

Sybiha added that Ukraine remains committed to its role as "a contributor to transatlantic security and a reliable ally."

Ukraine has repeatedly urged binding security guarantees from Western partners as the conflict with Russia grinds on into its fourth year.





