French premier to seek confidence vote in September

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou announced Monday that he will ask for a confidence vote from the parliament in September as he aims to make savings of nearly €44 billion ($51 billion) in the 2026 budget.

Addressing a news conference, Bayrou said he has asked the president, who agreed, to convene Parliament in an extraordinary session on Sept. 8.

His government now faces a risk of collapse if they don't have the majority backing the confidence vote.

The main opposition parties, such as the far-right National Rally, the Greens, the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI) and the Socialists, already announced on social media that they will vote against Bayrou.

"We will obviously vote against confidence in Francois Bayrou's government. Only dissolution will now allow the French to choose their destiny," said the National Rally leader Marine Le Pen on US social media company X.

Bayrou warned that France is "in danger" due to being "on the brink of over-indebtedness" as he seeks parliamentary backing to make savings of nearly €44 billion ($51 billion) in the 2026 budget.

He unveiled the 2026 budget framework to the National Assembly on July 15. The proposal is part of the government's broader effort to reduce public debt, which currently stands at 113% of France's gross domestic product—one of the highest ratios in the EU.

France also has one of the bloc's largest budget deficits at 5.8%.

Opposition lawmakers have denounced the plan as a continuation of harsh austerity policies. Budget negotiations have been a major source of tension in French politics.

The failure to reach an agreement on the 2025 budget last year led to the collapse of the Michel Barnier government in December, after left-wing and far-right parties united behind a no-confidence motion.