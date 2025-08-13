Heatwave warning issued across the Netherlands

In a statement from the RIVM, it was emphasized that people with chronic illnesses and the elderly should be especially careful, and a call was made to take precautions against the extreme heat.

As part of the plan, citizens were advised to stay home, drink plenty of water, and stay in shaded areas as much as possible. The statement also noted that as part of the Heat Plan, hospitals and healthcare institutions would be on standby, and emergency services would be reinforced.

It was stressed that citizens over 75, as well as those with chronic conditions such as heart and respiratory diseases, should take extra precautions. With the activation of the heat plan, citizens headed to parks, open spaces, and pools to cool down.