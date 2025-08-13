French airport worker suspended over 'Free Palestine' shout

A Paris airport worker has been suspended for shouting "Free Palestine" over the radio to the crew of an Israeli airline, the French transport minister has said.

Philippe Tabarot confirmed late Tuesday that the incident, which took place on the morning of Aug. 11, was investigated following a complaint by the crew of Israel's El Al airline.

The investigation concluded that the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport staff member shouted "Free Palestine" during a radio exchange with the El Al crew, Tabarot said on American social media company X.

He stressed that the worker's remarks violated radio communication rules, which should be limited to matters concerning "the safety and order of air traffic."

"He has been barred from performing any duties until further notice. A disciplinary procedure was immediately initiated," he added.





