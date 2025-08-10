News Europe German woman fatally stabbed outside apartment building

On Saturday night, a 47-year-old woman was stabbed to death outside an apartment block in Halle, Germany, according to a police statement.

A 37-year-old German woman was detained as the suspected attacker, with investigators saying she was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident.



The suspect reportedly first verbally threatened the victim on the street before stabbing her. A resident of the apartment building immediately alerted the police, who detained the suspect at the scene.



The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but died shortly afterwards. The suspect was taken into custody, and the Halle public prosecutor's office has requested a detention order.



The motive behind the attack remains unclear.











