BOSNIAS SERB ENTITY PRESIDENT DODIK REMOVED FROM OFFICE

The Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina (CEC BiH) decided to revoke the mandate of Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik on Wednesday.

The commission met in Sarajevo and unanimously voted to remove Dodik from office after Bosnia and Herzegovina's Appeals Panel of the Court upheld his one-year prison sentence and a six-year ban on holding public office.

The decision upheld a February verdict in which he was found guilty of defying decisions made by the Office of the High Representative.

Dodik's lawyers stated that the CEC's decision could be appealed, and they planned to take the case to the Constitutional Court.

Meanwhile, an early election in Republika Srpska must be held within 90 days following the appeal period.

Dodik refused to accept the decision on X, underlining that it will be the "last thing" Sarajevo does to him.





