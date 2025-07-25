Ex-German president slams Israel’s ‘irresponsible’ war on Gaza

Former German President Joachim Gauck on Friday criticized Israel's war on the Gaza Strip as completely "disproportionate and irresponsible."

"I consider it an irresponsible act. And it is irresponsible to me because it is disproportionate. Because too much suffering is inflicted on too many innocent people to punish the guilty," he told public broadcaster ZDF.

Gauck stressed that he has always felt an inner closeness, attraction, and admiration for Israel-"that will never leave my heart" which is why he is "so completely appalled" by what the Israeli government, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and his "truly terrible party allies" are doing.

On Tuesday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz issued a strong appeal to the Israeli government, calling for an immediate end to the heavy bombing of the Gaza Strip and urging the facilitation of humanitarian aid.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Berlin alongside Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Merz said: "I want to repeat that here. The Israeli government must cease its intense military operations, allow for a ceasefire, and most importantly, permit humanitarian aid to reach the people."

Germany did not sign a recent statement by 28 nations condemning the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The decision has sparked political tensions within Germany's coalition government, with the Social Democratic Party (SPD) calling for Berlin to support the declaration.

Merz also claimed to be one of the first to speak out on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. "In Germany, I was among the first to clearly state that the conditions in Gaza had become unacceptable," he said.

More than two dozen countries, including the UK, Australia, and Japan, along with the European Union, condemned Israel's "inhumane killing" of civilians in the Gaza Strip, calling for an immediate end to the war in the besieged enclave.

More than 59,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to the enclave's Health Ministry. The relentless bombing and blockade have destroyed the enclave and led to deaths from starvation.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





