Zelenskyy calls for 'Marshall Plan' to rebuild Ukraine post-war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday called for a "Marshall Plan-style" approach toward his country's reconstruction.

"We need a Marshall Plan-style approach-and we should develop it together. Rebuilding Ukraine is not just about our country, it's also about your countries, your companies, your technology, your jobs-the way we rebuild our country can also modernize your infrastructure and industries," Zelenskyy said in an address to the 4th Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome.

The Marshall Plan was a US-sponsored program designed to rehabilitate the economies of 17 western and southern European countries after World War II.

He said Ukraine and its partners now need to build a "coalition" for recovery, a systematic approach and a clear recovery plan is needed.

Zelenskyy recalled the Marshall Plan and its role in "rebuilding and transforming" Europe, saying the continent has "enjoyed peace and economic growth for so many decades" because of the plan.

"And now, we have the opportunity to spark a new wave of progress … Rebuilding Ukraine is not just about our country, it's also about your countries, your companies, your technology, your jobs-the way we rebuild our country can also modernize your infrastructure and industries," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president also called on Ukraine's partners to support such a "coalition" and help define specific financing mechanisms.

"We must clearly agree that frozen Russian assets should go toward Ukraine's recovery. Not only the income from these assets, but the assets themselves must be used, and much more actively than they are now, to help save lives," he added.



