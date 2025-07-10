European Council of Imams condemns visit of 'so-called Imams' to Israel

The European Council of Imams has strongly condemned a recent visit by a group of individuals described as "so-called imams" to Israel, calling the act a betrayal of basic Islamic principles and solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The council said in a statement on Wednesday that the delegation met with "criminal figures" in the occupying Israeli state amid a global outcry over the ongoing military assault on Gaza.

"We were shocked by media outbursts of a visit by so-called imams to the occupying Israeli state and their meeting with its criminal figures," the council said, adding that the act "is in stark contradiction to any human or moral sensibility."

It emphasized that the individuals involved in the visit are "unknown among European Muslims" and have no affiliation with any "reputable religious institutions or trusted Islamic organizations."

According to the statement, the visit "clearly reveals its provocative and showy nature, aimed at serving suspicious agendas," and does not represent the position of Muslims in Europe, who have been staging protests and demonstrations in support of Palestinians across the continent.

"The ongoing protests and daily events in cities across Europe stand as clear evidence of this unwavering position," the council added.

The statement also called on all imams, scholars, activists, and people of conscience to "intensify efforts in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and to confront the war of genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza."

The council warned against any attempts to "whitewash the crimes of the occupier," describing such efforts as "a betrayal of Allah, His Messenger, and the blood of the oppressed."

It also cautioned against efforts "to distort consciousness and undermine foundational principles through paid or misguided individuals."

Concluding the statement, the European Council of Imams prayed for strength and victory for the Palestinian people, saying: "We ask Allah, the Exalted, to strengthen the hearts of our brothers in Palestine, to grant victory to the people of Gaza against the oppressors, and to return them to their homes and lives in safety and dignity."





