French, UK leaders to meet migrant crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold key talks at Downing Street on Wednesday as the two leaders face mounting pressure to address the ongoing migrant crisis in the English Channel.

The discussions come amid reports in The Daily Telegraph that Macron privately blamed Starmer for worsening the crisis by making Britain more attractive to migrants.

However, the Elysee Palace firmly denied the claims, stating: "The French president looks forward to working with the Prime Minister constructively on this shared priority."

At the heart of the talks is Keir's proposed "one in, one out" agreement, under which the UK would return small boat migrants to the continent in exchange for accepting asylum seekers from Europe who have established links to Britain.

Macron arrived in the UK on Tuesday for the first state visit by an EU head of state since Brexit.

His trip includes a range of diplomatic and cultural engagements.

Macron and Starmer are also expected to attend a UK-France business reception and a special event at the British Museum on Wednesday.

Their spouses, Brigitte Macron and Lady Victoria Starmer, will also take part in the visit, joining for tea and a tour of Downing Street before all four gather for a private lunch.

In a state banquet hosted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle, the monarch called on Britain and France to "lead the way" in facing "complex threats," underscoring the close diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Macron also addressed UK MPs and peers on Tuesday, pledging to strengthen efforts to stem the flow of irregular migration.

He said: "France and the UK have a shared responsibility to address irregular migration with humanity, solidarity and fairness," describing the issue as a "burden" to both countries.

The French leader added that decisions expected at Thursday's Franco-British summit would aim to deliver "co-operation and tangible results on these major issues."

While the two countries have worked together on tackling illegal crossings, London has continued to press Paris for more decisive action on Channel beaches to prevent departures.



