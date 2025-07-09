Denmark to purchase at least 10 new F-35 fighter jets

Denmark plans to purchase at least 10 new F-35 fighter jets from the US, Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told broadcaster TV2.

The plan to purchase 10 additional F-35s by October would bring the Danish aircraft fleet up to around 40 fighter jets.

Without putting a specific price tag on the price of the additional jets, Poulsen said it would be "a very large amount of billions."

He also did not give a specific year when the Danish aircraft fleet will be fully phased in.

"I assess, based on what I have spoken to people in the F-35 office, that there is a good opportunity to accelerate further deliveries of F-35 fighter jets if we make a quick decision," Poulsen added.

At its summit last month, NATO set new, higher targets of 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) for defense spending by its member states, including Denmark, a founding member of the alliance.





