 Contact Us
News Europe Denmark to purchase at least 10 new F-35 fighter jets

Denmark to purchase at least 10 new F-35 fighter jets

Denmark plans to buy at least 10 more F-35 fighter jets from the US, potentially bringing its fleet to 40, as part of efforts to meet NATO's new defense spending targets.

Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published July 09,2025
Subscribe
DENMARK TO PURCHASE AT LEAST 10 NEW F-35 FIGHTER JETS

Denmark plans to purchase at least 10 new F-35 fighter jets from the US, Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told broadcaster TV2.

The plan to purchase 10 additional F-35s by October would bring the Danish aircraft fleet up to around 40 fighter jets.

Without putting a specific price tag on the price of the additional jets, Poulsen said it would be "a very large amount of billions."

He also did not give a specific year when the Danish aircraft fleet will be fully phased in.

"I assess, based on what I have spoken to people in the F-35 office, that there is a good opportunity to accelerate further deliveries of F-35 fighter jets if we make a quick decision," Poulsen added.

At its summit last month, NATO set new, higher targets of 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) for defense spending by its member states, including Denmark, a founding member of the alliance.