Ukrainian foreign minister slams Putin’s remark: ‘Wherever a Russian soldier steps is ours’

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Friday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's "cynical statements" that show contempt for international efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Sybiha responded to Putin who said, "Wherever a Russian soldier steps is ours," during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Sybiha said Russian troops bring only "death, destruction, and devastation" wherever they go.

He accused the Russian president of sacrificing his own people in the war.

"He already disposed one million Russian soldiers in a senseless bloodbath in Ukraine without achieving a single strategic goal. One million soldiers. Two million feet."

"The only way to force Russia into peace is to deprive it of its sense of impunity," Sybiha wrote on X.

He urged the international community to step up military aid to Ukraine, impose devastating sanctions and isolate Moscow diplomatically.





