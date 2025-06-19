Ukraine, Russia trade drone attacks overnight, shoot down over 160 UAVs in heavy air battle

Ukraine and Russia said Thursday they each repelled large-scale drone attacks overnight, with Ukraine reporting the downing of 88 out of 104 hostile UAVs, and Russia claiming it intercepted 81 drones launched by Kyiv over multiple regions.

Ukraine's Air Force said in a Telegram statement that Russia launched 104 Shahed-type and other drones between 9 pm local time (1800GMT) on Thursday and early Thursday, targeting areas in the north, east, south, and center.

"40 were shot down by fire weapons, and 48 were lost or suppressed by electronic warfare," the command reported, adding that six sites were hit by enemy UAVs.

Kyiv said the drone swarm originated from several Russian and occupied Crimean locations, including Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chauda.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defense forces destroyed 81 Ukrainian drones between 9.20 pm and 6.40 am (1820GMT-0340GMT), covering 11 regions from Bryansk to Moscow.

"Nineteen UAVs were shot down in Bryansk, 17 in Kursk, and 13 in Smolensk," it said.

Regional authorities reported no injuries or damage.

The overnight exchange of drone attacks is one of the largest mutual UAV offensives seen in recent months, as air warfare has intensified.





