Russia sending bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to the border, general says

Trains with the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers will start moving to the border in an hour, TASS quoted Russia's Lieutenant General Alexander Zorin as saying on Sunday.

He also said there were signals that the transfer of the bodies will be postponed until next week.

On Saturday, Russia said that Ukraine had unexpectedly postponed exchanging prisoners of war and accepting the bodies of killed soldiers for an indefinite period. Kyiv said Russia's claims were untrue.