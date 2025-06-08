Italians to vote in referendums on migration, labour law

Italians will begin voting on Sunday in a series of referendums on labour reforms and speeding up the naturalization process.



The two-day referendums end on Monday. Most of the measures deal with labour law, including better protections against dismissal, higher severance payments, the conversion of fixed-term contracts into permanent ones and liability in cases of workplace accidents.



The fifth referendum is on speeding up the naturalization process, allowing for citizenship after five years of Italian residency for non-EU citizens. They currently have to wait at least 10 years to apply.



Polling stations will open on Sunday at 7 am (0500 GMT), with results expected after polls close on Monday at 3 pm. More than 51 million people are eligible to vote in the referendums.



However, the results of such referendums are only binding if at least half of all eligible voters participate. Many of the 78 referendums held in Italy so far have failed due to low turnout.



The referendums stem from initiatives by trade unions and the left-wing opposition. The right-wing coalition in Rome, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is advising its supporters not to participate.



Meloni, the leader of the largest governing party, the far-right Brothers of Italy, has led a coalition of three right-wing and conservative parties since late 2022.



