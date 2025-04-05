EU foreign policy chief says 'tragic and inhumane images' coming from Ukraine after missile strike

A view shows the site of a Russian missile attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine April 4, 2025. (REUTERS)

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Friday said that "tragic and inhumane images" are coming out from Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, after an airstrike on a residential neighborhood.

"Tragic and inhumane images coming out from Kryvyi Rih," Kallas posted on X.

"Another reckless Russian attack struck a crowded residential area, reportedly killing at least 14, including 6 children. Russia continues to destroy Ukraine, no interest in peace," he added.

Earlier, Serhiy Lysak, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk regional administration, said that the death toll from the missile strike has risen to 16,

Zelensky condemned the attack, saying: "A Russian missile struck an ordinary city. Just a street. A residential area. Preliminary information says it was a ballistic missile strike."

He said emergency crews were continuing search and rescue efforts, and at least five buildings had been damaged.

Earlier, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the local defense council in KryvyiRih, said that 12 people were killed and more than 50 injured in the strike.

Yevhen Sytnychenko, head of the Kryvyi Rih District State Administration, said the number of injured was still being verified.

There has been no immediate response from Russian authorities regarding the claims.

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has repeatedly come under attack since the start of Russia's war on Ukraine in February 2022.