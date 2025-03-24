GERMANY SAYS ISRAELI MINISTERS THREATS OF ‘TOTAL DEVASTATION’ OF GAZA ‘UNACCEPTABLE

Germany on Monday strongly criticized Israel's defense minister for threatening the "total devastation" of Gaza as renewed bombing of Palestinian civilians continued.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, the German Foreign Ministry spokesman said recent remarks by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz were "unacceptable."

Spokesman Christian Wagner expressed Germany's deep concern over recent developments, including Israel's renewed military offensive in Gaza and the mounting civilian casualties from the bombardments.

"This is extremely worrying, not only because it puts the fate of remaining hostages in jeopardy, but also because it is making the humanitarian situation in Gaza catastrophic once again," he said.

Wagner underlined that Israel's decision to cut off water and electricity to Gaza, coupled with a weeks-long suspension of goods supplies, has placed over 2 million Palestinians in a severe humanitarian crisis.

"We are therefore calling on the Israeli government to restore humanitarian access, including water and electricity, and to ensure access to medical care in accordance with international humanitarian law," he added.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing at least 730 people and wounding nearly 1,200 others, despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had been in effect since January.

More than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 113,200 injured in a brutal Israeli military offensive on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is currently facing legal proceedings at the International Court of Justice for its genocidal campaign against Palestinians. The ICJ issued provisional measures, ordering Israel to prevent acts of genocide and ensure humanitarian assistance reaches Gaza, though the Netanyahu government has largely ignored these orders.











