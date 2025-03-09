European nations reaffirm continuing support for Kyiv: Ukraine’s commander-in-chief

Ukraine's commander-in-chief said Sunday that his country's European partners have reaffirmed their continued support for the war-torn country.

On Facebook, Oleksandr Syrskyi said he held individual talks in recent days with representatives of the military leadership of partners of Ukraine, including the UK, France, and Germany, and thanked them for their "steadfast and unwavering" support for Kyiv.

Syrskyi's individual talks were with UK Chief of Defense Staff Sir Tony Radakin, French Chief of Defense Staff Thierry Burkhard, and German Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer.

"Their commitment to upholding Ukraine's sovereignty and security serves as an example for the entire democratic world," Syrskyi said.

Saying that he updated the military representatives on the evolving situation along Ukraine's front lines, he added that they also discussed the needs of the country's military, including weaponry, military equipment, ammunition, and other essential supplies.

He also said that the three officials reaffirmed their countries' commitment to continuing practical support for Ukraine.

"Air defense, artillery shells, armored vehicles, as well as general and specialized military training-on these and other requests, Europe remains firmly with us," he added.

Syrskyi's contacts came as Washington halted military funding and intelligence sharing with Ukraine following a heated Oval Office exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

As the US stepped back from supporting Ukraine, various European leaders have stepped forward to stress their steadfast support for Ukraine, in the form of military aid and other initiatives.









