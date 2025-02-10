Greece to protest Italy greenlighting sale of Piaggio Aerospace to Türkiye’s Baykar: Media

Greece will protest Italy for approving the sale of Piaggio Aerospace to Türkiye's Baykar, one of the world leading drone producers, according to local media.

The Greek government claims that Italy sidestepped European regulations by approving the sale late last year without notifying EU partners, announced pro-government daily Kathimerini.

Greek officials insist that European defense cooperation must be transparent, especially when it involves Türkiye, according to the daily.

Underlining that many European countries apart from Italy-including Spain and the UK-maintain significant defense cooperation with Türkiye despite opposition from Athens, it said: "Greece's protest highlights broader EU tensions over arms sales and defense cooperation with Turkey. Italian aerospace giant Leonardo is reportedly seeking deeper collaboration with Baykar on unmanned aerial vehicles, further fueling Greek concerns over unchecked European defense deals with Ankara."