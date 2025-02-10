Greece is interested in supporting Christian populations in Middle East: Minister

Greece is interested in supporting Christian minorities in the Middle East, the country's foreign minister said Sunday.

Making the remarks to Greek public broadcaster ERT following his reception by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and meeting with Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shibani, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis revealed that Syria's new institutions were discussed during the visit to Damascus.

"The institutions have to be based on the rule of law. They have to be inclusive, tolerant and fully comply with international law and especially the Law of the Sea," he said.

"Greece is actively present in the region, as a member of the UN Security Council and a strong EU member state, with a vested interest due to the existence of Christian populations in the region," he added.

Saying that Greece is a "reliable interlocutor" with the Arab world, he noted that the country "will remain engaged to ensure stability and peace in the region."





