NATO, EU discuss enhancing defense readiness, boosting defense production

The NATO secretary general on Friday met with EU officials in Brussels to explore avenues for deeper NATO-EU cooperation.

Mark Rutte participated in a gathering of the EU College of Commissioners, hosted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at in Belgium.

During the meeting, Rutte welcomed the opportunity to join the conversation, highlighting the value of increased cooperation between NATO and the EU as the discussion focused on enhancing defense readiness, boosting defense production, and aligning strategic priorities between the two organizations.

Rutte underscored that with security threats rising globally, it will be all the more important to harness the collective power of both NATO and the EU to safeguard shared values and interests, NATO said in a statement.

"This meeting follows a series of recent engagements of the Secretary General and Deputy Secretary General with leaders of EU institutions, including members of the European Parliament, to work together on issues where there is clear common interest, drawing on the unique strengths of both institutions," it added.









