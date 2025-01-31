French far-right politician Jean-Marie Le Pen’s grave vandalized

This photograph shows the Le Pen family plot in the cemetery of La Trinite-sur-Mer, western France, on January 7, 2025, a few hours after the death of French far right politician Jean-Marie Le Pen. (AFP File Photo)

The grave of Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of the far-right National Front, now known as National Rally (RN), vandalized on Friday with a sledgehammer in the village of La Trinite-sur-Mer, France.

An individual attacked Le Pen's grave with a sledgehammer, France 3 Bretagne reported.

The village cemetery has been closed to visitors, and an investigation has been launched.

The gendarmerie confirmed the account given by a local resident, while RN's Member of the European Parliament Gilles Pennelle stated that Le Pen's grave had suffered significant damage.

Le Pen, who had been experiencing health issues for several years, passed away on Jan. 7 at the age of 96.

As per his will, his gravestone in La Trinite-sur-Mer cemetery bears only his name, birth, and death dates.

Jean-Marie Le Pen, a controversial figure in French politics, rose to prominence through his far-right rhetoric and divisive policies. His unexpected qualification for the second round of the 2002 presidential election led to massive protests nationwide.