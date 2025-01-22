Several injured in knife attack in southern Germany

Several people were seriously injured Wednesday in a knife attack at a park in southern Germany, local authorities said.

Police have arrested one suspect in connection with the violent incident in Aschaffenburg, in the southeastern state of Bavaria, according to a statement on social media.

"One person is in police custody. There are no indications of other suspects. There is no danger to the public," police said on X, adding that the crime scene remained cordoned off while evidence was being gathered.

The Bild newspaper said a child and three adults were seriously injured in the attack, citing police sources.

Authorities have not yet released information about the suspect's potential motives or identities of the victims.























