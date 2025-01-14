Spanish premier says relations with Türkiye should be further improved

Relations with Türkiye should be further improved, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the second and last day of the 9th conference of Ambassadors of Spain, he stressed the EU should be reinforced against the reactionary forces which work to destroy it.

Maintaining that the EU membership is the best thing happened to the country in many centuries, Sanchez pledged to work a for a greener, fairer, more social and more equal bloc.

Drawing attention to the importance of advancing dialogue with the Middle Eastern countries, he said: "We should further improve the relations with Türkiye."

Sanchez mentioned strengthening relations with the US and China, supporting a "strong and efficient" multilateralism and defending democracy "against hybrid attacks and disinformation" were among the primary goals of his government's foreign policy.

He warned of the erosion of international law and the worsening state of human rights across the globe.