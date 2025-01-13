UK aims to boost growth, living standards with new AI action plan

The British government has planned to develop a new strategy to advance the nation's artificial intelligence (AI) sector, which will raise living standards and economic growth by generating thousands of new jobs.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to announce the AI Opportunities Action Plan, which would help contribute to a "decade of national renewal" and "turbocharge growth and boost living standards."

It comes after 50 recommendations by Matt Clifford, tasked by the government as AI advisor last summer, according to a statement by Starmer's office.

The prime minister has thrown the "full weight of Whitehall" behind this industry by agreeing to implement all 50 recommendations set out by Clifford in his game-changing AI Opportunities Action Plan, it added.

The action plan is backed by leading tech firms, which have committed £14 billion (approximately $17 billion) towards various projects, creating 13,250 jobs.

Unveiling details of the AI Opportunities Action Plan later Monday, Starmer is expected to say AI has the potential to speed up planning consultations to get Britain building, help drive down admin for teachers so they can get on with teaching our children, and feed AI through cameras to spot potholes and help improve roads.

"Today's plan mainlines AI into the veins of this enterprising nation-revolutionising our public services and putting more money in people's back pockets," added the statement.

It also includes plans for growth zones where development will be focused, and the technology will be used to help tackle issues.

"It (the plan) will give the industry the foundation it needs and will turbocharge the Plan for Change. That means more jobs and investment in the UK, more money in people's pockets, and transformed public services," Starmer said in the statement.

Science, Innovation, and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said with this plan, the British government is determined to ensure that the UK will not fall behind in the global race for AI.

"Attracting AI businesses to the UK, binging in new investment, creating new jobs and turbocharging our Plan for Change. This means better living standards in every part of the United Kingdom and working people have more money in their pocket," noted Rachel Reeves, chancellor of the Exchequer.





