Russia claims Ukraine attempted to strike TurkStream gas pipeline compressor station

Russia claimed on Monday that Ukraine attempted to strike a compressor station supplying gas through the TurkStream pipeline.

A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that the country's air defenses shot down nine Ukrainian drones heading toward the Russkaya compressor station near the village of Gai-Kodzor in Russia's southern Krasnodar region.

The statement said there were no casualties among personnel situated at the station, though infrastructure within the facility received minor damage due to fragments from the downed drones.

"The emergency response teams of PJSC Gazprom promptly eliminated the consequences of the fall of fragments, and the equipment was restored," the statement further said, indicating there were no disruptions in the station's operations.

It went on to claim that the attack aimed to stop Russian gas supplies to European countries.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia's claims.