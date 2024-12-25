Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car hits pedestrians in London

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a group of people were hit by a car in London early Wednesday, police said.

Metropolitan Police said officers were called at 00:45 GMT following reports of a road traffic collision and a car driving on the wrong side of the road on Shaftesbury Avenue.

"Four pedestrians have been taken to hospital with one remaining in a life-threatening condition," police said in a statement, adding that the driver, a 31-year-old man, was arrested.

"Detectives are quickly progressing enquiries as part of this investigation. It's believed that the suspect was involved in an altercation at a nightclub prior to getting in his car and mounting the pavement," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said in the statement.

"This has been confirmed as an isolated incident which is not terrorism related."