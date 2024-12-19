Bosnia Herzegovina buys Turkish armored vehicles for its military

Bosnia and Herzegovina is set to receive Kirpi II armored vehicles from Türkiye in March, the country's Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry noted that Defense Minister Zukan Helez met with representatives from BMC, one of Türkiye's leading producers of commercial and defense vehicles.

Highlighting BMC's global reputation, Helez expressed gratitude to the company for prioritizing Bosnia and Herzegovina in this initiative.

He also emphasized that this cooperation reflects the strong ties between Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Helez voiced satisfaction on the schedule for the first delivery of Kirpi II vehicles just three months away, noting that the agreements align with the strategic goals of the country's armed forces and their mission to enhance citizen security.

In an earlier news conference, Helez had announced an agreement to purchase six Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles from Türkiye, adding that negotiations were ongoing.

















