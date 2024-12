Lithuania foreign minister: NATO members will have to supply guarantees to have peace in Ukraine

NATO members will have to supply guarantees in order to have peace in Ukraine, said Lithuania foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on Wednesday.

"If we want to have peace in Ukraine, we will have to supply security guarantees. There is no cheaper way for security guarantees than NATO's article 5," he said.

"The war will only be settled in the battlefield. It is an illusion to say we are unable to supply Ukraine with what it needs," he added.