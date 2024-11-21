Russia confirms attack with UK-made Storm Shadow missiles on its territory

Russia confirmed on Thursday Ukraine targeted its territory with UK-manufactured Storm Shadow missiles, saying two were intercepted by air defenses over the past day.

"Two Storm Shadow cruise missiles, six HIMARS rockets, and 67 unmanned aerial vehicles were neutralized by air defense systems," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the attack as "a new escalation" and criticized the outgoing Biden administration's "irresponsible position" of allowing Ukraine to use American missiles to strike Russian territory.

Russia on Wednesday said Ukraine had used ATACMS missiles to strike its Bryansk region, and most of them were intercepted by Pantsir and S-400 air defense systems.