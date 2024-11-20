EU signs new security deal with North Macedonia, Albania

The European Union signed a new political framework Tuesday for dialogue and cooperation on security and defense issues.

"This new political framework establishes a platform for enhanced dialogue and cooperation on security and defence issues, reflecting the determination of both Parties to work together to address shared security challenges in an increasingly complex global environment," according to a statement from the bloc.

The deal was signed by the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and North Macedonia's Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski.

The statement said the newly adopted Security and Defence Partnership builds on the strong foundation, paving the way for increased collaboration in key areas, including crisis management, support to Ukraine, countering hybrid threats, cybersecurity, capability building and training, counter-terrorism and external aspects of integrated border management.

"We mark a milestone in our strategic cooperation-the strategic cooperation between the European Union and North Macedonia, and the Western Balkans as a whole," said Borrell.

He said the deal is not "just a declaration" but a "tangible step forward to a safer and more integrated Europe. We know what it does mean, these days, a safer Europe."

The Security and Defence Partnership is expected to benefit citizens in the EU, Albania and North Macedonia by promoting peace, stability and security.

In September, the EU decided to provide €13 million ($13.77 million) to the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia and another €13 million to the Albanian Armed Forces.