Ukraine can use our weapons only within its borders: Italy

Ukraine can only use Italian-supplied weapons within its own territory, Italy said Monday, according to local media.

Addressing reports that U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to deploy long-range American missiles against military targets inside Russia, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani reaffirmed Italy's stance.

"Our position on Ukraine's use of (Italian) weapons has not changed. They can only be used within Ukrainian territory," he said on the sidelines of a meeting of the European Union's Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, the state-run ANSA news agency reported.

Tajani also expressed Italy's support for a peace conference involving key global players such as Russia, China, India and Brazil.

"I hope that Beijing can play a positive role in making Moscow understand that this senseless war must stop," he added.

On Sunday, Biden approved Ukraine's use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles to strike deep into Russian territory, according to U.S. media reports.

The development follows significant Ukrainian troop deployments in Russia's Kursk region, where incursions began in early August. The U.S. news website Politico reported that these forces may soon face a large-scale offensive involving Russian and North Korean troops.

BORRELL'S PROPOSAL TO SUSPEND EU-ISRAEL DIALOGUE



Commenting on EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's proposal to suspend political dialogue with Israel over its human rights violations in Gaza and Lebanon, Tajani expressed skepticism.

"Let's see how High Representative Josep Borrell's proposal is formulated, but boycotting dialogue with Israel makes no sense," he said.

"If you want to work for peace, you can't avoid talking to Israel," he said.

Last week, Borrell suggested formally halting political dialogue with Israel due to its violations of international law in Gaza. Such a move would require unanimous approval from all 27 EU member states.

GAZA OFFENSIVE CONTINUES



Israel has persisted with a deadly offensive against Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in October last year, despite a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

According to local health authorities, over 43,900 people, most of them women and children, have been killed, while approximately 103,898 others have been injured.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.