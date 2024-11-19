'Starmer lied to us': Farmers rally in London to protest government’s inheritance tax reforms

Thousands of farmers from across the UK gathered in central London on Tuesday in the largest protest yet against the government's controversial changes to inheritance tax rules, announced in the Autumn Budget on Oct. 30.

The policy, set to take effect in April 2026, will impose a 20% inheritance tax on farms valued over £1 million.

Farmers from Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, and England gathered in front of the 10 Downing Street.

They argued the reforms threaten their livelihoods, could force land sales to cover tax bills, and jeopardize British food security and the future of farming.

POLICY UNDER FIRE



The reforms specifically target Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR), previously used to mitigate inheritance tax on farmland and other agricultural assets.

While the Treasury has defended the changes, claiming they will only impact the wealthiest estates — around 500 farms, according to government estimates — farmers and industry leaders vehemently dispute this figure.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) reports that 66% of farms are valued over £1 million, contradicting the Treasury's assertion that 73% of APR claims are for farms below this threshold.

Farmers argue that these figures demonstrate the government has underestimated the number of estates affected.

National Farmers' Union (NFU) President Tom Bradshaw criticized the policy, calling it a "kick in the teeth" for British agriculture.

Speaking to 1,800 NFU members gathered in Westminster ahead of lobbying MPs, Bradshaw emphasized the policy's potentially devastating consequences for family farms.

"The government cannot tell me this is a well-considered, well-thought-through policy," he said. "We need to sit down with them and work through a plan that gives family farms a future."

Bradshaw also highlighted Defra data showing that 75% of commercial farm businesses could be significantly impacted by the new tax regime. He added that the policy "catches family farms in the eye of the storm" and could lead to forced sales of land worked by families for generations.

FARMERS TAKE TO THE STREETS



One protester expressed concern about British Premier Keir Starmer's leadership, stating: "Starmer is not just affecting us. He is affecting all business, all entrepreneurship. In the future, we will die in this country if he carries on in the way he's going."

Another protester accused Starmer of neglecting domestic issues, saying: "We hope he will think again. Somehow, he's got his head in the sand, or in some other countries, traveling the world, seeing various leaders, not looking after people at home."

Sue, a farmer near Gatwick, shared her personal fears about the impact on her family farm.

"If we die, if my parents die, the value of the farm we have, me and my brother will have to sell part of it off, which then makes it less viable to grow," she said and added: "All you're going to do is end up with farms selling off parts of the land. Then there's no farms at all. So then what are you going to do for food?"

Chister, a farmer from Buckinghamshire, accused Starmer of reneging on promises to support the agricultural community.

"The reason we're protesting is because Starmer lied to us, said he was going to support farms, when in fact, he's done the reverse," he said.

Chister criticized the policies as a blow to an already struggling sector, noting: "He has kicked us in the teeth in terms of not just the inheritance tax, but corporate taxes, income taxes, and everything. As if farming wasn't difficult enough, he is now in a process of making it worse."

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE



The government insists the reforms are necessary as part of broader fiscal measures.

The NFU has called on the government to revisit the reforms and engage in meaningful discussions with farming representatives.

As MPs meet with constituents and lobbyists, pressure mounts for a policy reversal or significant amendments to ensure the viability of family farms.