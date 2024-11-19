EUS BORRELL HEADED TO MIDDLE EAST TO DISCUSS GAZA, LEBANON CEASE-FIRE EFFORTS

The EU foreign policy chief will visit the Middle East this week and have several meetings, including with Lebanese and Palestinian leaders, according to a statement Tuesday.

Josep Borrell will travel to Jordan, Cyprus and Lebanon as part of his Middle East visit from Nov. 20 - 24 to discuss with partners in the region a possible way forward toward sustainable cease-fires in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, and a longer-term process based on a two-state solution, according to the statement from his office.

Borrell is expected to have an audience Wednesday with Jordan's King Abdallah II in Amman followed by a keynote speech he will deliver at the University of Jordan.

He will hold a news conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday, following a bilateral meeting.

Borrell will also meet Palestinian leaders, according to the statement.

The foreign policy chief will travel to Cyprus to deliver a keynote speech Saturday at an event for the Two-State Coalition for Israel/Palestine with civil society from both countries.

He will travel to Lebanon on Sunday to hold several meetings, including with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Lebanese Armed Force Commander Josef Aoun, and representatives of the UN in that country.