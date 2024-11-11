German economy minister habeck to visit start-ups in portugal

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck is set to embark on his first international trip on Monday in the wake of tensions within the centre-left coalition.



Habeck is scheduled to travel to the Portuguese capital Lisbon on Monday afternoon, accompanied by 12 female company founders and eight female influencers, to address the Web Summit on Tuesday.



During his two-day visit, Habeck also plans to meet his Portuguese counterpart Pedro Reis.



On Monday evening, he plans to host an event bringing together young companies, venture capitalists and influencers from both the German and Portuguese startup scenes. Supporting young companies with innovative products has been a key aim of the centre-left coalition, with Habeck advocating for a higher proportion of female founders.



In the coalition's first two years, there was initial success in this area. However, according to the 12th German Startup Monitor 2024, the proportion of women in start-up companies decreased last year from 20.7% to 18.8%.

