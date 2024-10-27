Clocks go back one hour in Europe as summer time ends

DPA EUROPE Published October 27,2024

This picture taken on March 25, 2010 in Dijon, southeastern France, shows a clock. (AFP File Photo)

Daylight saving time is due to come to an end in Europe in the early hours of Sunday.



Clocks are set back from 3 am to 2 am. Normal time, also known as winter time, then applies again until March 30, 2025.



The aim of the change is to make better use of daylight in the shorter days of the winter in the northern hemisphere.



The signal for the automatic changeover of clocks in Germany comes from the Federal Institute of Physics and Metrology (PTB) in the northern city of Braunschweig.



The institute's experts ensure that radio-controlled clocks, station clocks and many industrial clocks are supplied with the signal via a long-wave transmitter called DCF77 in Mainflingen near Frankfurt.



"Everything should run as usual, we are well prepared," Dirk Piester, head of the time transfer working group at the authority in Lower Saxony, told dpa.

































