Czech president warns Russia’s aggression inspires global human rights abuses

Czech President Petr Pavel warned Monday that Russia's aggression in Ukraine has triggered a rise in global human rights violations by emboldening regimes that flout international norms.

"Russian aggression against Ukraine has spurred increased human rights violations in other countries and inspired those who disregard international norms," Pavel told the annual Forum 2000 conference in Prague, according to Radio Prague International.

He highlighted countries like North Korea, Iran, Niger, and Venezuela as examples of states that have aligned diplomatically with Moscow in response to its actions in Ukraine.

Pavel also called on major global powers, particularly China, to leverage their influence to promote peace and cooperation. He urged Beijing to respect human rights and show restraint in the Taiwan Strait, a region increasingly fraught with tensions over sovereignty and international power dynamics.

The Forum 2000 conference, established by former Czech President Václav Havel, serves as a platform for global leaders and intellectuals to discuss pressing issues related to democracy, human rights, and civil society.

This year's 28th annual conference attracted prominent figures, including Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, Ukrainian MP Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, American historian and Wall Street Journal columnist Walter Russell Mead, former Polish President Lech Walesa, and former Taiwanese President Tsai Jing-wen. Attendees also included Egyptian activist Hisham Kassem, Canadian MP Ali Ehsassi, Bolivian Senator Cecilia Requena, and Taiwan's Deputy Secretary General of the National Security Council, among others.



