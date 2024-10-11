Pope meets Zelenskyy to discuss latest developments in Ukraine

Pope Francis on Friday met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Vatican to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine.

The talks were "dedicated to the state of the war and the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, as well as the ways that could put an end to it, leading to a just and stable peace in the country," the pontiff's office said in a press release.

A number of issues concerning religious life in the country were also examined during the meeting, the statement added.

After the meeting, the pope, who has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine, said on X: "All nations have the right to exist in peace and security. Their territories must not be attacked, and their sovereignty must be respected and guaranteed through peace and dialogue. War and hatred bring only death and destruction for everyone."

Zelenskyy's meeting with the 87-year-old leader of the world's almost 1.4 billion Catholics came after he visited London and Paris and before he heads to Berlin.

In a statement, the Ukrainian leader said the "issue of bringing our people home from captivity was the main focus of my meeting with Pope Francis."

We are counting on the Holy See's assistance in helping to bring back Ukrainians who have been taken captive by Russia, he added.

It was his second private audience at the Vatican since Russia's "special military operation" in 2022.















