French parliament rejects no-confidence motion against government

France's parliament rejected a no-confidence motion Tuesday against the government after it failed to secure enough votes.

The motion, put forward last week by 192 deputies from the left-wing alliance the New Popular Front (NPF) against Prime Minister Michel Barnier's center-right government, was discussed in the parliament's General Assembly.

It was rejected on the grounds that it did not reach a sufficient majority, with 197 lawmakers voting in favor, well short of the 289 votes that were needed.

The far-right National Rally (RN) party, which has been accused by the left of being close to the ruling party, did not support the motion.

President Emmanuel Macron appointed Barnier as prime minister on Sept. 5.



