THOUSANDS RALLY ACROSS EUROPE AS ISRAELS DEADLY OFFENSIVE ON GAZA NEARS 1-YEAR MARK

As Israel's deadly offensive in Gaza approaches the grim one-year mark, thousands of protesters took to the streets across major European cities on Saturday.

Demonstrators called for an immediate cease-fire and an end to arms sales to Israel.

In Spain, civil society groups and left-wing political parties initiated three days of nationwide protests in over 50 cities, including Madrid and Barcelona. Protesters chanted slogans like "This isn't a war, it's genocide" and "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

In the Netherlands, Amsterdam's Dam Square saw thousands gather, criticizing Western governments' support for Israel despite the ongoing attacks. Speakers urged international institutions to act to end the conflict, which in recent weeks spread to Lebanon.

In Stockholm, demonstrators marched to the Swedish Foreign Ministry condemning Israel's actions as genocide and calling for systemic change to achieve peace in the Middle East.

London witnessed hundreds of thousands marching from Russell Square to Downing Street, marking the 20th national demonstration since the Gaza offensive began. Former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf joined the protest, defending it against claims of being a "march of hate."

Paris saw thousands rally at Republic Square, marching to Place de Clichy. Protesters wearing black and red keffiyehs demanded an end to arms shipments to Israel.

- Türkiye, Serbia, Switzerland

A demonstration in support of Palestine was also held in Belgrade, the Serbian capital. The crowd condemned Serbia for selling weapons to Israel.

In Basel, Switzerland, about 2,000 demonstrators gathered to protest Israel. The protesters called for an immediate cease-fire in both Lebanon and Gaza along with economic sanctions on Israel and an end to Swiss scholarly cooperation with Israel.

In Istanbul, a large crowd marched carrying Palestinian flags and photos of Turkish American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed last month by Israeli soldiers.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its relentless offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

In the year since, more than 41,800 people have been killed, most of them women and children, and nearly 97,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.





